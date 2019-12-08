GADC offers classes in 2020

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Area Dog Club (GADC) will offer obedience classes beginning Jan. 7, 2020. Additional classes have been added to meet the growing interest in dog training. Classes will be held at their training facility, 940 Front St., Greenville.

Obedience classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 7 and include puppy (12 weeks to six months), beginner obedience and obedience 2. Additional classes include World Cynospsort Rally obedience classes. There are two levels of this rally class. Level 1 is for beginner and novice students and level 2 is for more advanced students and dogs that have competed in trials or want to compete and have taken past classes.

Level 1 requirement includes the handler being able to execute all basic obedience commands without much difficulty. Off lead work will be attempted in level 2.

The goal of Rally is to introduce students to a new form of obedience that involves walking a course with your dog and performing the exercises as illustrated on numbered signs along the path of the course. This class also prepares the team of dog and handler to work towards a level 1 title in World Cynopsport Rally.

Puppies in the puppy class must have had their second round of shots to attend. The beginner obedience classes are for dogs over six months to old age. Dogs can still learn if they are alert and healthy into their golden years.

There are also members and instructors who have been certified to do pet therapy. Pet therapy classes and Good Canine Citizen classes with evaluations begin Jan. 15.

If you feel your dog has the right temperament to be a therapy dog, they can help you achieve that goal. The dog and owner need to have taken beginner obedience class and passed or be evaluated by the director as to what commands the dog can do and be ready to be evaluated for CGC or Therapy Dog.

Preregister for classes with Barb, 548-0338, or Becky, 337-0292, for all classes. Completion of registration and orientation for obedience class is from 6:30-7 p.m. on Jan. 7. There is no class that night. Do not bring dogs the first night unless you were asked to bring your dog for a collar fitting. You will meet your instructors and be shown your ring and learn about the club and layout of the buildings and grounds.

Registration forms are available online at www.greenvilleareadogclub.com. Print the forms and fill out completely and write a check or money order to GADC for $80 and include a copy of the dog’s vaccination papers from the veterinarian.

Call first to make sure there is still room in the classes. The deadline for payment is Dec. 30. Dogs must be current on vaccinations.

Agility classes will begin Jan. 9. Classes include agility, beginners, and advanced agility. Preregistration is required. To register, call Janice at (937) 692-5310.

Feed dogs earlier in the day. Most classes use dog treats as training aids. Participants are reminded to bring small, bite-sized soft treats that can be used for rewarding their dogs. All dogs must be leashed when entering the building. Participants are reminded to wear comfortable tie-on shoes.