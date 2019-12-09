Garms Family concert is Dec. 14

UNION CITY, Ind. – The community is invited to attend the Garms Family Gospel Concert at Harrisville Congregational Christian Church on Saturday, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m.

With eight voices and over 15 instruments, this is a Christian concert you won’t want to miss.

Harrisville Church is located north of SR 32 between Union City and Winchester, Ind. Turn north at 500 East, just west of the Cardinal Ethanol Plant, to enter the town of Harrisville. Then turn left onto East South Street. The GPS address is 4900 E. South St., Union City, IN.

A love offering will be taken.