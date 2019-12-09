December events at Bradford Public Library

BRADFORD – The Holidays are around the corner and there is still of time to make memories with family and friends. Bradford Public Library hopes to be part of your family’s activities. Here is what they have planned for December.

Their Lego Village is complete and set up in our display case. Come in to admire the children’s hard work. Be sure to look for the “Imposter in the Village.” Find the Lego character that does not belong in the wintry scene and enter for a chance to win a Lego set at the beginning of the year. A new “imposter” will be hidden each Monday in December. The contest is for children 12 and under; one entry per child each week.

They have crafts set up for children, too. Come in to make an ornament or help add to the paper chain that is growing around the tree in the Children’s area. Various crafts will be added through the month.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, they will have their STEAM workshop for homeschoolers from 10:15-11:30. They will start a new Dale Chihuly inspired light fixture for the library.

Also on Thursday, Dec. 12, the U.S. Census Bureau will be at the library to answer questions about part-time employment during the upcoming Census. Staff will be on hand to help you apply online that day.

Hannah Pennington will be offering a Holi-DIY workshop on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Participants will make oil infused scrubs, soaks and sprays; four items for $15 per person. Items will be gift ready.

On Friday, Dec. 13 Rush’s Rowdy Readers Bookclub will be watching a movie from 4-6:30 p.m. All are invited to watch along with them. The movie is rated PG. Snacks will be provided.

On Monday, Dec. 16, Girl Scouts will have a recruiting event in the community room from 6-7 p.m. This is for young ladies kindergarten and up. Come see what scouting is all about.

Local author Larry Hamilton will be making stops at all Miami County Libraries to speak on the Randolph narrative. Mr. Hamilton will be at Bradford Public Library on Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 6:30-8 p.m. to address “Family History and the Randolph Narrative in Doing the Right Thing.” He will be making presentations relating to the Randolph narrative and/or clarifying the proposal on The Community Benefit during the Q & A period following the program presentations. See their webpage for more information about his other library presentations.

Preschool Story Hour will be on a Christmas Break until Jan. 7.

Fit and Fab will continue to meet Mondays in December at 7 p.m., (no class Dec. 30) and Wednesday mornings at 9 a.m. (no class Christmas and New Year’s Day).

The Library will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24 through Thursday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Dec. 31 so staff can celebrate with family and friends. The staff at Bradford Public Library wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.