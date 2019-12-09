Zechar Bailey supports troops

GREENVILLE – The staff of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home continues to support our troops all over the world by sending care packages to them wherever they are stationed. They started this program in 2007 and to date, they have shipped over 3,800 care packages throughout the world.

The support they’ve received from the community has been overwhelming and much appreciated. Without the community, helping to provide the items, this program would not be as successful as it has been. This year they were given a $1,000 donation from the Greenville American Legion to buy items to ship to the troops. They send care packages year-round with the emphasis on the holidays when the troops cannot be with their families.

They would love for the community to join them in this endeavor and help show the support and care for our troops. If anyone would like to send anything to any of our troops, either drop off whatever you would like to send or contact them at 548-4141 and they will be more than happy to pick the items up for you.