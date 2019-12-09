Two injured after accidental fire at GHS

GREENVILLE- A Greenville High School student was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being involved in a fire that left at least two people injured.

At approximately 12:38 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Rescue and the Greenville City Fire Department responded to the Greenville High School, 100 Greenwave Way, in reference to a student who had received burns.

According to Greenville School Superintendent Doug Fries, there was a “science experiment fire. Two students were burnt and sent for treatment. One was treated and released.”

Fries also said the high school was just held in classrooms to allow for medical personnel to get the injured students out of the building for treatment.

“Our thoughts and best wishes are with the students and their families,” Fries said.

According to initial emergency personnel reports, a 15-year-old female student was injured after the clothes she was wearing caught on fire while in a science classroom. Students and faculty members worked quickly to assist in the immediate aid of the injured girl and were able to successfully extinguish the fire.

The student was treated at the scene by Greenville Township Rescue for her burns prior to being transported to Miami Valley Hospital by a Premier Health CareFlight Air and Mobile Service’s Mobile Intensive Care Unit. At least one other person was injured in the incident and received burns to the hands.

The unknown person was also treated on the scene and transported to Wayne Healthcare by Greenville Township Rescue for their injuries.

Additional information regarding this incident will be released as more details become available.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_accidental-fire-q-1.jpg Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com