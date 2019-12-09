Christmas Horse Parade this Saturday

Glenn Eley has been selected by the Arcanum Business Association to serve as Grand Marshal of the Third Annual Christmas in the Village and Horse Parade in Arcanum, which takes place Dec. 14.

The World War II veteran celebrated his 99th birthday on June 21. The Christmas in the Village and Horse Parade activities will be this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 310 N. Main St. (Fieldhouse) with a variety of activities for the family, and the parade will begin at 7 p.m. to officially welcome Santa to the village of Arcanum. The parade will feature more than 50 horse and carriages, wagons, ponies, individual riders and motorized vehicles all decorated with festive Christmas lights.

The parade will travel from the baseball diamonds on Sycamore Street, to George Street and to Main Street in Arcanum. Ivestor Park has been decorated by several volunteers, local students from Arcanum, community organizations and local businesses with with more than 2,000 Christmas lights and decorations headed up by Chris Guilerman.

After the parade, the children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa in the Scout House. Also, horse and carriage rides will be available before and after the parade and will travel through the park and downtown area.

The Arcanum Business Association is seeking contestants for the 1st Annual “Little Miss & Mr. Jingle Bell Pageant”. Scheduled for Saturday December 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. the event will be held at Fieldhouse, Arcanum. Contestants will be competing in two age groups: ages 3-5 years old and 6-10 years old. Contestants will be judged by a panel of three judges on poise (30 percent), personality (40 percent) and costume (30 percent).

The costume theme this year will be Winter Wonderland! Think outside the box and be creative. Check-in will take place at 9 a.m. in the Fieldhouse. Contestants must be pre-registered to participate. Contestants will be able to visit with Santa Claus after participating in the event. Trophies will be awarded to the 1st and 2nd runners-up in each age group.

The Little Misses and Little Misters will be awarded a crown, sash and trophy. The top three in each age group are invited to ride in the Christmas Horse Parade at 7 p.m. the same evening, a horse drawn carriage will be provided (one parent per child must ride along). The Arcanum Business Association will also ask your child to participate in the Old-Fashioned Days & the Halloween Parades in 2020 if they are chosen as one of the 2019 Little Miss or Mr. Jingle Bells.

A Cutest Baby Photo Contest will also be held at the pageant. One photo of your little one who is of current age of newborn to 24 months, (size 5×7 or 8×10) can be turned into the pageant staff in the field house between 9-9:30 a.m. on December 14th along with an entry form. Three different awards will be given: Most Photogenic, Cutest Smile, and Most Original. All babies are welcome to participate in the parade of babies (Moms can walk them down the red carpet) in between the two age groups participating in the pageant. All entry forms must be received by December 12, 2019 at 6 p.m. Entries may

be emailed to barnailz@yahoo.com or call Amber Rinehart at 937-286-8330 to arrange drop off.

The 7th Arcanum School Annual Senior Citizen’s Christmas Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, December 11th at 1:30 p.m. in the High School Cafetorium. Entertainment will be provided by the Arcanum Music Department and lunch will be served. To make reservations please call 937/692-5174, Ext. 1337 by Friday, December 6th. The event is free to all local senior citizens.

Here are a few things to think about…did you ever take a sleigh ride? What was your favorite Christmas program as a child—Charlie Brown, Rudolph, or perhaps another? Favorite movie? My husband and I’s is “It’s a Wonderful Life” which we have enjoyed many times through the years. Christmas music—did you have a special Christmas Album your family always listened to? (As a child, one of my favorites was “Christmas in Kilarney” on an old Lawrence Welk 33; when our kids were little it had to be “The Chipmunks”.) Did you have a real tree loaded with tinsel and lights, or an artificial tree, perhaps a silver aluminum tree with the color wheel? Did you participate in a Christmas program at school or church—what character did you play, did you sing a solo?

Did you have a snow globe? Wasn’t it glorious to watch? What was your best Christmas ever? Did you ever have a terrible Christmas? Maybe the year you peaked and found your presents? (Yes, I have to admit I did that once and it was the worst Christmas ever!) Did your family sleep-in on Christmas or did you get your parents up at the crack of dawn? Why not make a Christmas Memory book this year and shower your family with lots of love. Why not try an old family recipe and make it a new family tradition? (I have tried for years to make divinity from my Grandmother’s recipe and for some reason it never tastes like hers!)

Many years ago they had outside Christmas lighting/decoration contests like this year in town? I remember as a young girl my father, Keith Troutwine, hard at work in his wood shop making outside decorations for our home; this year you can view the wooden Santa and his reindeer decorations at my mother’s home on Arcanum-Ithaca Road that Dad made back in the early 60s that graced our home on Meadowlawn Drive.

Another year he made a wooden Nativity scene complete with manger, animals, the Virgin Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus; this is proudly displayed at my brothers home on South Main Street this year. So enjoy the season, make some new memories, share some old ones…make Christmas this year a memorable one for you and your family during this glorious season!

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

