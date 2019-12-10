Hands Across the Darke meeting

GREENVILLE – Hands Across the Darke, a local community service club for teens, had its most recent meeting on Dec. 3.

At this meeting, members handled their items of business on the agenda first, and then after the meeting they baked cookies. These cookies will be given out locally to first responders, paramedics, and fire and police stations.

Their next meeting will be January 7, 2020 at 7 p.m. in the OSU Extension Office in Greenville. For more information about this club contact Rhonda Williams at OSU Extension, Darke County.

Submitted by Kylee Winner, reporter