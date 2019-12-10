Toy drive continues in Versailles

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA chapter is conducting its annual toy drive and is teaming up with the Versailles Council of Churches. The new toy collection drive will assist families that are served through the Versailles Council of Churches.

The Versailles FFA has been teaming up with the Versailles Council of Churches for the past four years. The new toys that are distributed through Council of Churches serve from babies through 16-years. These toys will be collected in various barrels within the Versailles area. Any extra new toys that are not distributed through the Council of Churches will be given to St Denis Catholic church, Rustic Hope, Ronald McDonald House of Dayton, St. Vincent DePaul and Dayton Children’s Hospital.

If you are interested in bringing in used toys in good to excellent condition you can do that as well. The slightly used toys will be distributed through Rustic Hope. The goal is to have two barrels at each location with one barrel to collect the new toys that will be distributed to the Versailles Council of Churches and other barrel to collect the used toys to be distributed at the Rustic Hope.

Donations can be made through Dec. 17. The drop off spots include Versailles Saving and Loans, St. Denis Catholic Church, Holy Family Catholic Church, Versailles Christian Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, Versailles United Methodist Church, Webster United Methodist Church, Second National Bank, US Bank, Dollar General, Versailles Ace Hardware, Johns IGA and Versailles Schools Cafetorium. To make a monetary donation, please make checks payable to Versailles Council of Churches or to Versailles FFA at 280 Marker Road, Versailles, Ohio 45380. Versailles Savings and Loan will match up to $200 in monetary donations.