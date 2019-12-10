Versailles FFA has extra fruit

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA Fruit has arrived and they have extra product available.

The Versailles FFA has extra of the following products which includes: Ohio Red Delicious Apples, Ohio Gold Delicious Apples, Ohio Gala Apples, Ohio Apple Mix (Red delicious, Gold Delicious, and Fuji). Apples can be purchased in a full box of 40lbs of apples, 1/2 box of 20lbs of Apples and 10lbs of apples. There is also California Navel Oranges, D’Anjou Pears, Texas Pink Grapefruit, Clementines and Mixed Fruit available in full box, 1/2 of a box and 1/4 of box.

The Mixed Fruit contains Clementines, Pink Grapefruit, Navels and Ohio Red Delicious Apples, and D’Anjou Pears are available for extra sales.

They also have Chocolate Covered Pecans, Shelled Pecan Halves, Whole Cashews, mixed nuts, Peanut Brittle Bites, Honey Krunch Peanuts and Southern Fried Skinless Peanuts, roasted almonds, peanut gift pack and chocolate nut gift pack. They also have beef summer sausage, beef sticks (original and spicy 12-pack) and Buff Lo Dip. There are also multiple cheeses available including Amish Colby Cheese, Mild Swiss Cheese, Marble Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lacey Baby Swiss, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Jumpin Jack cheese, and a gift box with bologna, Colby, Swiss, and marble cheese and trail bologna. There are also 8 oz and 20 oz mugs containers of local Grogean honey. Barbeque sauce is available in gallon size and 19.5 oz. Sauce includes Sweet and Smokey, Mildly Spicy, and Island Marinade.

If you would like to purchase any extra produce, contact any Versailles FFA Member or email Dena Wuebker at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or Taylor Bergman at Taylor.Bergman@vtigers.org.