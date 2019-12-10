Dog licensing scam

GREENVILLE – Darke County Auditor Carol Ginn urges dog owners to be cautious when purchasing dog licenses online. The site ohdog-license.com is fraudulently selling fake dog licenses to unsuspecting dog owners.

The fictitious site, which attempts to mimic an official website, claims to provide illegal discounts to senior citizens.

Consumers are advised that all dog licenses sold by the Darke County Auditor’s office arrive in physical form and can only be purchased online at either www.doglicenses.us/oh/darke and logging in with your designated user name and password or by using the link on the county’s website at www.darkecountyrealestate.org and then click on the Online Dog Registration link.

Ohioans living outside of Darke County should contact their county auditor to purchase a dog license.

Anyone with questions can call the Darke County Auditor’s office at (937) 547-7310.

A ficticious company is trying to dupe area dog owners into purchasing fake licenses. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_dog-pic-w.jpg A ficticious company is trying to dupe area dog owners into purchasing fake licenses.