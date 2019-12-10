Send your Letters to Santa

NORTH POLE – Just a week left to send your letter to Santa Claus!

DarkeCountyMedia.com will be helping Santa and his Elves this year by accepting letters from all good boys and girls at the Greenville Daily Advocate and The Early Bird office through Dec. 18.

Letters will be forwarded to the North Pole and will be published in the Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24 edition of the Advocate.

Letters may be submitted via email to shartley@aimmediamidwest.com, dropped off at the newspaper offices or mailed to Letters to Santa, 100 Washington Ave., Greenville, OH 45331.

Please be sure to include both your first and last name, age, town, and a phone number just in case Santa’s elves have any questions!

DarkeCountyMedia.com reserves the right to publish legible letters in both the print and online editions of the newspapers.

For more information, call 937-569-4312.