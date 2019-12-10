Sunshine 5K donation goes to CADC

GREENVILLE — Team AddieGirl presented the Cancer Association of Darke County a check for $2,575 at noon on Monday at the First United Methodist Church in Greenville.

The donation came from the Sunshine 5K Challenge through the Darke County Foundation, which took place Sept. 14 in Greenville City Park.

Christy Prakel, director of the Darke County Foundation, said proceeds from that event and the previous six 5Ks benefit local non-profit organizations.

“We have been having this event for seven years,” said Prakel. “Becky (Shumaker) and Connie (Harshbarger) do the work. These girls recruit people to come out and are enthusiastic about doing it. It’s a lot of fun. The Greenville Marching Band played music. You can walk or run; $15 of the $18 went to the Cancer Association. There were 119 runners/walkers this year.”

“We’d love to get more walkers,” said Shumaker.

“We see miracles all of the time,” said Harshbarger.

“We did this to spread awareness of childhood cancer,” Shumaker said. “The money goes to organizations serving Darke countians.”

Addie is the name of Shumaker’s grandaugher who was diagnosed with cancer right after that first Sunshine 5K. The team started the season after.

“After two years, Addison was doing great and to think of all the money that goes to other people,” said Harshbarger.

Shumaker and Harshbarger were in attendance to present the check to the Cancer Association of Darke County, which was represented by Director Christine Lynn, Susan Fowble, Duane Edwards, Kay Curry, Peggy Black, Sherry Marten, Barb Fee, Sharon Kerns and Trudy Eastland.

Team AddieGirl, which runs for non-profits, reported having been to the Niagara Falls Great Canadian American 5K Challenge.

That team formed after Shumaker’s granddaughter was diagnosed with leukemia

They have donated to the CADC the last two years and before that to Children’s Hospital in Dayton for two years.

Premier Health served as a major sponsor of the event.

Proceeds from the Sunshine 5K will benefit these local non-profit organizations: AddieGirl for Cancer Association of Darke County, Ansonia High School National Honor Society, DeColores Montessori School, Edison Foundation and St. Mary’s School.

The Sunshine 5K is part of the Darke County Wellness Challenge.

“The run will stay exclusively in the park next year,” said Prakel.

Connie Harshbarger and Becky Shumaker, second and fourth from the left in white jackets, present the Team Addiegirl contribution of $2,575 check to Duane Edwards. Looking on are, from left to right, CADC represenatives Susan Fowble, Peggy Black, Sherry Marten, Barb Fee, Sharon Kerns, Trudy Eastland, Kay Curry and Christine Lynn as well as Christy Prakel, director of the Darke County Foundation. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_TEAM-ADDIEGIRL-DONATION.jpg Connie Harshbarger and Becky Shumaker, second and fourth from the left in white jackets, present the Team Addiegirl contribution of $2,575 check to Duane Edwards. Looking on are, from left to right, CADC represenatives Susan Fowble, Peggy Black, Sherry Marten, Barb Fee, Sharon Kerns, Trudy Eastland, Kay Curry and Christine Lynn as well as Christy Prakel, director of the Darke County Foundation. DarkeCountyMedia.com

