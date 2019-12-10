Rossburg’s Winter Wonderland near

ROSSBURG — Rossburg Fire Department’s showroom will transform into a Winter Wonderland Saturday night, Dec. 14, when Santa Claus pays a visit.

Young and old are invited to come to the event at the fire departent, located at 101 S. Broadway St., Rossburg. It can’t be missed. It’s on the southweast corner of the intersection of the only stoplight in town.

Santa will be arriving via firetruck to the station around 7:15 p.m.

The event is being hosted by Auxiliary President Carla Jean Cothran and the Rossburg Fire Department.

“Have your list ready,” said Cothran. “There will be free cookies with punch, coffee and hot chocolate. Come and enjoy the holiday.”

Among the features of the winter wonderland will be a train set that Cheryl Thornhill donated to the fire department and belonged to her husband, the late Doug Thornhill.

“When Doug (Thornhill) was alive, he brought up the antique train for the wonderland,” Carla said. “Rob Widener has taken it upon himself to keep it going.”

There will be Santa hats for all the firefighters, auxiliary and board and they have to wear them. Some firefighters will dress up as elves to hand out the candy and fruit.

This has been a long-standing tradition to have Santa come on a fire truck to greet the children.

This event started in 2008 in the new firehouse with one tree and now it has multiple trees. It will also feature such things as lights, boxes and snow.

“We try to make it as festive as we can,” she said. “We are in the heart of Rossburg. Santa will be brought in from the north end around 7:15.”

Cothran extended her appreciation to the following for helping get the fire department in shape for the season: Jeri Widener, Susan Pyle, Katherine Widener and her husband, Doug Cothran, who is retiring as chief, but staying on as safety officer.

The new core of officers also include brothers Chief Rob Widener, Assistant Chief Joe Widener and Capt. Chris Widener.

“There are usually about 100 kids, parents and grandparents, aunts and uncles,” Carla said. “Everybody stands around talking. It’s like a mini ice cream social. This way, people can see the decorations downtown besides what’s put up at the fire department.”

Children are invited to get on the fire truck and check it out after Santa arrives.

Here is a sneak peak of what visitors will see at the Winter Wonderland at the Rossburg Fire Department on Saturday night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_ROSSBURG-CASE.jpg Here is a sneak peak of what visitors will see at the Winter Wonderland at the Rossburg Fire Department on Saturday night. Rossburg Fire Department will honor one of their former members, Doug Thornhill, who has passed away but always let them set up his antique train set for the Winter Wondrland. It will be there again this year. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_ROSSBURG-TRAIN-SETUP.jpg Rossburg Fire Department will honor one of their former members, Doug Thornhill, who has passed away but always let them set up his antique train set for the Winter Wondrland. It will be there again this year. Courtesy photo

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

