Trustees gather at banquet

GREENVILLE — Two hundred-plus guests were entertained Tuesday night at the Darke County Township Association (DCTA) Christmas Banquet held at Romer’s in Greenville.

President Justin Hines welcomed the guests and introduced county officials and department heads as well as former officials and DCTA presidents, and Ed Huff Jr., executive secretary, introduced the state officers in attendance.

Musical entertainment throughout the evening was provided by the Green DeVilles. Craig VanCulin gave the invocation prior to the meal.

Tim Lynch, first vice president of the state association, spoke to the crowd and reminded them of the upcoming state conference in Columbus.

“It’s going to be great again,” he said. “We will have over 80 workshops available and more than 150 vendors at the trade show. Another highlight will be Wendel Cox, who has done a local study on governments — small, medium and large — and will serve as the keynote speaker. “When you send in your registration, you can order a t-shirt to commemorate 2020 before Jan. 12.”

Lynch also reported that the Ohio Trustees Association will be offering four $1,500 scholarships for any student in a township. The student, he said, can apply for more than one but each application has to be in a separate envelope.

“A golf tournament will subsidize the scholarships,” he said.

In another announcement, Lynch told that he is running for president of the OTA this year.

“I ask for your support,” he said. “I have been in the OTA for 12 years; four as director, two years as secretary-treasurer, four years as second vice and two years as first vice. I’ve learned a lot. I feel I’m pretty well qualified for the position.”

It was also noted that Darke County’s Ed Huff will be running for state first vice and that Scott Fabin, who was also in attendance Tuesday night, for second vice at the state level.

Darke County Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan Hein swore in the new township trustees and the fiscal officers in separate ceremonies.

Door prizes were given away to concluded the program.

New officers for next year are: Curtis Yount, president; Ty House, vice president; Debbie Kuhnle, secretary; Dave Brewer, treasurer; and Ed Huff Jr., executive secretary.

New officers of the Darke County Township Trustees for the coming year will be, from left to right, Treasurer Dave Bewer; Secretary Debbie Kuhnle; Vice President Ty House; President Curtis Yount; and Executive Secretary Ed Huff Jr. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_TRUSTEES-NEW-OFFICERS.jpg New officers of the Darke County Township Trustees for the coming year will be, from left to right, Treasurer Dave Bewer; Secretary Debbie Kuhnle; Vice President Ty House; President Curtis Yount; and Executive Secretary Ed Huff Jr. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com Darke County Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan Hein, far left, swore in the newly-elected and re-elected fiscal officers who were in attendance Tuesday night at the Darke County Township Association’s Christmas banquet. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_TRUSTEES-SWEARING-IN-FISCAL-OFFICERS.jpg Darke County Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan Hein, far left, swore in the newly-elected and re-elected fiscal officers who were in attendance Tuesday night at the Darke County Township Association’s Christmas banquet. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com All of the elected township trustees were sworn in during a ceremony Tuesday night at the association’s Christmas banquet. Jonathan Hein, Darke County Common Pleas Court judge, officiated. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_TRUSTEES-SWEARING-IN-TRUSTEES.jpg All of the elected township trustees were sworn in during a ceremony Tuesday night at the association’s Christmas banquet. Jonathan Hein, Darke County Common Pleas Court judge, officiated. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

