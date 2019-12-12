Jackson Twp. meeting set

UNION CITY – Jackson Township Trustees’ next meeting scheduled for Dec. 16 is cancelled. The trustees will have its year-end meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 20 at the Jackson Township Building.

The trustees request any bills or other year-end concerns be addressed at this meeting.

The Jackson Township trustees are Richard Brooks, James Hanes and Doug Longfellow. The fiscal officer is Sandy Denniston. The Jackson Township Zoning Inspector is Curt Yount. For zoning matters, contact Inspector Yount at 547-7381.