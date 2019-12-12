Lions hold fellowship night

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City Lions Club held its Christmas Fellowship Night on Dec. 10 at the Tree Hill Farms event center, ROOTS, 208 North Howard St., Union City, Ind.

Forty-two Lion members and guests attended this annual fun event. ROOTS Event Center, owned by Darby and Amanda Livingston, provided a delicious meal of their Farm to Table natural food items. Amanda Livingston entertained the group with a presentation of “pop” music selections.

More information can be obtained online at www.treehillfarms.com. Presents for the ladies were provided by Diana Dubeansky. Hoddy Speight was the Lions Club Chairman for this event. A good time was had by all.