Students send robots to battle

DAYTON – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Robotics & Automation students competed in the Xtreme Bots Competition on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Wright State University Nutter Center. The event is hosted by Ohio Robotics, Inc., whose goal is “inspiring students to pursue STEM careers in advanced manufacturing.”

According to the Ohio Robotics, Inc., website, “Xtreme Bots offers students an opportunity to design, build, problem solve, develop teamwork and hopefully crush the competition in a 3-minute battle. Similar to the nationally televised BattleBots, Xtreme Bots are 15 lb robots, generally with a weapon, that compete in three-minute battles throughout the day.”

Local students participating in the event were Harry Phillips, National Trail, and Adam Wilson, Franklin Monroe.

MVCTC Robotics & Automation Instructor, Mr. Van Henderson, stated, “Students love XtremeBots combat robotics, and they learn while fully engaged in problem-solving and team-building. STEM training at its pinnacle.”

The MVCTC Robotics & Automation program introduces students to robotic applications in manufacturing, material handling, welding, computer numeric control (CNC) programming, Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), SolidWorks design software, data acquisition and analysis, and work cell development. Students have the opportunity to earn certification from Motoman – FS100/DX100 Basic Programming with Material Handling, FANUC – Handling Tool Operation & Programming, and SolidWorks Certified Professional Associate.

MVCTC thanks partners DRMA, Ohio Robotics, Dysinger Tool, Staub Manufacturing, Mr. Bryan Jackson, and Wright State University for sponsoring this great educational event.

Dedicated to providing premier educational choices and advanced employment preparation for youth, adults, and organizations, MVCTC has proudly served the Miami Valley since 1971.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.