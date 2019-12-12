Two for One at EMCC

GREENVILLE – On Sunday, Dec. 22, at 10:30 a.m., the East Main Church of Christ, 419 East Main St., Greenville, is pleased to host a musical presentation by Two for One. They will be sharing a special Christmas program during the church’s Praise Celebration worship service.

Two for One is a musical duo consisting of cousins, Nancy (Lease) Livingston, and Jana (Lease) Kolling. Nancy began a music ministry many years back, singing for churches, fairs, and festivals. Recently, she added a singing partner, her cousin, Jana, who shares a passion for music. They both sing and play instruments in their church’s praise band on Sunday mornings. In addition, they enjoy sharing their love for the Lord with others in the surrounding communities, through music and testimony.

Nancy says, “Our desire is to bring listeners close to the Lord with feelings of gratitude and thanksgiving for what He has done in their own lives, having fun along the way.”

A freewill love offering will be taken for Two for One. For more information about this special event or the church, contact Jim Morehouse at 937-547-1557.