Crews respond to car into a house

ROSSBURG – A driver avoided serious injury Thursday evening after losing control of their vehicle and driving into a home. At approximately 5:06 p.m., emergency personnel from the Rossburg Fire Department and Ansonia Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the 12000 block of Cochran Road in reference to a car into a house.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a red 2015 Nissan Altima was southbound on Cochran Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to travel off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle continued southbound traveling through the front lawn of a private residence coming to rest after crashing head-on into a single-story brick home located at 12858 Cochran Road.

The male driver of the vehicle was treated on the scene by Ansonia Rescue for minor injuries prior to refusing any further treatment or transport to a medical facility. No injuries were reported from the occupants of the home as a result of the incident.

Deputies report that the home did sustain structural damage although it has not been determined to what extent at this time.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of this Nissan Altima lost control and came to rest after crashing into a house. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_car-into-house-2-w.jpg The driver of this Nissan Altima lost control and came to rest after crashing into a house. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com The driver of this Nissan Altima lost control and came to rest after crashing into a house. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_car-into-house-2-.jpg The driver of this Nissan Altima lost control and came to rest after crashing into a house. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com