Singles Dance set for Dec. 28

GREENVILLE – A Singles Dance hosted by the Darke County Singles Group will feature The Drifters Band with C.W. Tipton. The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, at the VFW Post 7262 Ballroom, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville.

They will have carry-in dinner at 7 p.m. Bring a dish to share. The group will furnish meat and table service.

The dance will be held from 8-11 p.m.

Singles Dances are open to the public 21 years and older. No membership is required. Admission is $7.

The VFW has cash bar and carry-in drinks are not permitted.

For more information, call/text Phyllis at 937-901-3969. Like them on Facebook (Darke County Singles Group).