Culinary class prepares meal for board members

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Culinary Arts and Hospitality Services students hosted the MVCTC Board of Education members for a fun-filled holiday dinner on Dec. 10. The members enjoyed dinner and dessert, as well as homemade cookies and hot cocoa mix.

The Hospitality Services students created the cookies and hot cocoa mixes for board members, and the Culinary Arts students created a display out of carved fruits and vegetables. All of the students worked together to prepare, cook, plate, and serve all of the food and beverages for their guests. It was a great experience working together and experimenting with new recipes, event designs, and learning to cater events!

MVCTC students that created the holiday dinner included: Hospitality Services seniors – Krizdin Jordan (Huber Heights) and Kenny Williams (Valley View). Culinary Arts juniors – Shyanne Abner (Eaton), Donnella Barbour (Trotwood Madison), Chloe Hiney (Miamisburg), Trinity Patrick (Tri-Village), Da’Lecia Sanford (Trotwood Madison), Myrakle Stamper (Valley View), and Hailee Thompson (Vandalia Butler). Culinary Arts seniors – Parker Lenski (Miamisburg), Sydney Sroufe (Valley View), Emon Thomas (Northmont), and Elijah Walters (Vandalia Butler).

MVCTC Senior Culinary Arts Instructor, Chef Elizabeth Gratton, stated, “The students are given the opportunity to put their education to work by hosting an amazing holiday dinner for our Board of Education members. They collaborate to create food and an atmosphere that is fun and uplifting for everyone. They are involved with every detail, start to finish, and show such pride in the end results.”

