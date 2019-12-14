NEW MADISON – Recently, Unit 245 American Legion Auxiliary member Pat Hoover delivered a Christmas Cheer Bag to Korean War veteran Ken Abernathy. This is part of the organization’s outreach project to provide home visits and goodie packages to shut-ins in the Village of New Madison during the holidays.
