BPW and Santa hold fundraiser

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club (BPW) held its annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Greenville VFW to raise money to grant college scholarships to the young women of Darke County.

A breakfast of eggs, sausage, donut holes, orange juice and milk were served to all those attending. Each child received a gift from Santa as well as a bag full of candy and apples and also a coloring page. There was also an assortment of Christmas books available to read while they were waiting to see Santa. Thank you to all of those that attended.

The event was a success due to member support and donations made by businesses in the community. Businesses donating to the Breakfast with Santa were: Greenville VFW, Weaver Brothers, Eikenberry’s IGA, and Downing Fruit Farms.

Once again, the BPW Club had additional help from the students of the Supply Chain Management Class from Greenville High School who set up, cooked and served the breakfast and cleaned up afterwards. The group’s instructor/advisor is Dara Buchy. The Club wishes to thank all of the students from Supply Chain Management for their great contribution in this event. Also thank you to Aaron Buchy who assisted with the sound and music for the event.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. The Club meets the second Thursday of every month for a dinner meeting. Those interested in learning more about the club can contact Membership Chair Sonya Crist at 937/423-3657 or sonyacrist@gmail.com.