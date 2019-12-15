Wayne Lakes sewer project information

WAYNE LAKES – Access Engineering Solutions, Inc. will host a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m., at the Wayne Lakes Community Building (aka Clubhouse), 100 Community Drive, Wayne Lakes.

“We want to update the Wayne Lakes community about progress and future plans for the village’s sanitary sewer system project, including plans for related billing likely to begin in 2020,” said Brice Schmitmeyer, president of Access Engineering and project lead.

“All Wayne Lakes property owners are encouraged to attend, as well as residents who are not property owners,” Schmitmeyer continued, “We want everyone involved to understand where we are now with the project and what to expect in the next few years.”

For those unable to attend the meeting, a summary of what was presented and discussed will be provided on the village’s website, villageofwaynelakes.com, after the meeting.