HOLLANSBURG – The Hollansburg Community Fire Dept. received a grant from Cargill to purchase a Grain Rescue Tube and Grain extractor. The grant award was $2,600. Firefighter Travis Frech, Lt. Mike Preddy, Firefighter Anthony Puthoff, Fire Chief Trent Mote, Firefighter Tanner Mote and Asst. Chief Kevin Frech Sr. are in the picture. The Grain Rescue Tube and Extractor will enable the fire department to do grain bin rescues more efficiently and safely when it comes to this type of emergency. The fire department thanks Cargill for their donation.

HOLLANSBURG – The Hollansburg Community Fire Dept. received a grant from Cargill to purchase a Grain Rescue Tube and Grain extractor. The grant award was $2,600. Firefighter Travis Frech, Lt. Mike Preddy, Firefighter Anthony Puthoff, Fire Chief Trent Mote, Firefighter Tanner Mote and Asst. Chief Kevin Frech Sr. are in the picture. The Grain Rescue Tube and Extractor will enable the fire department to do grain bin rescues more efficiently and safely when it comes to this type of emergency. The fire department thanks Cargill for their donation. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_cargill-grant-w.jpg HOLLANSBURG – The Hollansburg Community Fire Dept. received a grant from Cargill to purchase a Grain Rescue Tube and Grain extractor. The grant award was $2,600. Firefighter Travis Frech, Lt. Mike Preddy, Firefighter Anthony Puthoff, Fire Chief Trent Mote, Firefighter Tanner Mote and Asst. Chief Kevin Frech Sr. are in the picture. The Grain Rescue Tube and Extractor will enable the fire department to do grain bin rescues more efficiently and safely when it comes to this type of emergency. The fire department thanks Cargill for their donation. Courtesy photo