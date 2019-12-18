Harrisville plans cantata and nativity

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Harrisville Christian Church invites the entire community to their Christmas Cantata and Nativity on Sunday, Dec. 22, 6 p.m., in the church sanctuary.

Led by Pastor Coleman Smith, the Harrisville Church Choir presents special choral arrangements year round for their weekly Sunday morning services. At Christmastime, the choir sings a cantata which accompanies the nativity scene, made up of young adults and the children of the church. Harrisville Congregational Christian Church welcomes all to enjoy this special event and rejoice in the birth of Jesus Christ.

Participating church members include Choir Members Marjorie Alberson, Joyce Wray, Melanie Barker, Jo Michael, Ramona Hollinger, Maryann Buis, Betty Smith, Mary Alice Bosler, Pat Knasinski, Jackie Hendrickson, Shirley Wiley, Pat Good Benson, Rena Stump, Phil Wray, Todd Shores, Tim Smith, and Eugene Hime; Adult Nativity participants Jim and Jammie Michael; Narrator Frank Knasinski; Sound Technician Larry Wiley, as well as many others working with the children.

Harrisville Church is located at 4900 E South St, Union City, IN (use as GPS address). Take SR32 between Winchester and Union City to 500 East (on the west side of Cardinal Ethanol), turn north and continue into Harrisville. Turn left off 500 East on to East South Street and continue to the church.

Infant care is available.