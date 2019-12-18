Arcanum Public Library’s January events

ARCANUM – The cold weather is upon us, and the Arcanum Public Library reminds patrons of the available items to them for indoor time. Of course, there are books; plenty of them.

The collection includes large print books, and books on CD. The library also has a great selection of movies and television series, with new ones added frequently. In addition, there are board games that can be checked out, and several brand new STEM building kits to take home. Hotspots are available that adults can check out in order to pick up WIFI while at home.

Patrons should note the library will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25, and also on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

StoryTime will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. This is a great weekly program for preschoolers that includes stories, songs, and other activities. The Explorer’s Club will also start up on Jan. 7 for kids in grades K-6. This drop-in program meets from 3:45–4:30 p.m. every Tuesday after school, and provides a great time to meet up with friends, have a snack, play games, and more.

The Adult Winter Reading Challenge begins Jan. 6. This program will run through March 31, and allows adults to enter into monthly drawings. Come in to grab a log sheet, and get reading. Prizes will be awarded at the end of each month, and one grand prize will be awarded at the end of the program.

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, there will be an adult coloring session at 4 p.m. This is a great way to spend an hour relaxing and chatting while creating a masterpiece to take home. Beverages are served at this drop-in program.

There is a book club meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m. This group meets monthly and newcomers are always welcome. Beverages are served, and no registration is needed.

There will be a mini-Zen garden workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. No registration is needed, but patrons are asked to bring their own small container to create their garden. Other supplies will be provided.

On Friday, Jan. 17, kids in grades 4 and up are invited to come to a cocoa tasting program from 2–3 p.m. This event will feature different flavors of cocoa, some snacks, and a chance to make a small gift to take home. Patrons need to pre-register for this event as space is limited to 15 participants.

On Thursday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m., Colleen McKnight from A Soothing Touch Massage in Versailles will be presenting an informative program about massage therapy and CBD oil uses. She will answering questions as well. No registration is needed for this event. Come and learn something new and useful.

The library can be reached at 937-692-8484 if patrons have any questions. The library’s website is www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org, and it can be found on Facebook, and on Twitter.