Greenville BPW lends support to Fish

GREENVILLE – Director of the Fish Choice Pantry, Kristy Cutarelli, was the guest speaker at The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club Dec. 12 Christmas meeting. The meeting was hosted by the Christmas Committee with chair Desteni Mason and members Kristina Heath, Angie DeGideo, Holly Lovely and Maria Moore and held at the Brethren Retirement Center.

Maria Moore introduced Kristi Cutarelli to the club. Cutarelli shared their mission: The Fish Choice Pantry provides emergency food to Darke County residents in time of need. The organization was started in 1967 with 6 couples who were community minded citizens. It was originally called “The Fish”. The Mitten Tree was added after a few years. Originally their main assistance was with food and utility bills. In 2001 home deliveries were started. In 2009 they moved from the home of Hazel Blanchard to a building on Gray Avenue. They became a ‘choice’ pantry and a 501c3 nonprofit so businesses could donate and have a tax exemption. In 2012 they moved to their current location of 400 Markwith.

Cutarelli said currently home deliveries are made 5 days a week. Thanks to an anonymous woman a generous donation is given each year to gift a book to each child that attends Head Start. Cutarelli remarked that the people of Darke County are very generous. Julie Huntington from the Adults with Disabilities Aktion Club presented a check for $150 to the FISH Choice Pantry. Fundraisers were held by the 52 members of the club to donate to FISH. BPW members brought canned goods and non-perishable items to donate to the FISH Choice Pantry.

The drawing for the Super Raffle fundraiser was held. Winners were drawn by Julie Huntington of the Adults with Disabilities Aktion Club. Winners were: first prize – 14 Karat White Gold Necklace and Earrings with Crystals (Wielands) won by Tammy Dietrich, second prize 39” Smart TV – Element Brand (Performance Mortgage) won by Tracy Zeller, third prize KitchenAid 5 Speed Blender (KitchenAid) won by Desteni Mason, fourth prize $100 of Dining Gift Cards (Deb & Gene Niekamp) won by Peggy Foutz and fifth prize Relaxation Massage (Escape Spa LLC) won by Cheryl Ganger.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. The Club holds fund raisers throughout the year to raise money to grant scholarships to Darke County senior high school girls and young women furthering their career. The Club meets the second Thursday of every month for a dinner meeting. Those interested in learning more about the club can contact Membership Chair Sonya Christ at 937/423-3657 or sonyacrist@gmail.com.