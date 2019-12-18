Eikenberry’s IGA supports Empowering

GREENVILLE – Mark Davis, president and general manager of Eikenberry’s IGA Foodliners, Greenville, recently presented a check to Bob Robinson, executive director of Empowering Darke County Youth, in support of its programs to help county youth succeed in their educational goals.

“We started this program in 2016,” said Robinson, “and we’ve been asking individuals, businesses and other organizations for support ever since. I personally have no problem begging on behalf of our kids.

“Mark came up to me and said it was time for them to help out,” Robinson continued. “I didn’t have to ask. I can’t tell you how great that feeling is. On behalf of our Board, our staff, volunteers and especially our kids, we would like to thank Mark and Eikenberry’s IGA for its generosity.”

Empowering programs focus on helping students who are struggling with the basics: reading and comprehension, and math. In addition to its Greenville and Ansonia After School Programs, Empowering tutors and volunteers this year have helped students in three additional school districts in the county.

Empowering Darke County Youth is a 501c3 United Way Partner Agency providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.