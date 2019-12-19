Brown adds provisions to defense bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate passed the final National Defense Authorization Act which includes more than $46 million that U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) helped secure for the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Institutions Program. The HBCU/MI Program is designed to increase the participation of HBCU/MIs and minority students in DoD’s research, development, test and evaluation programs and activities.

Brown helped secure these funds in the House-Senate NDAA conference report, which now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law. Sen. Brown led a bipartisan amendment to the NDAA advocating for robust funding for the HBCU/MI program. In July, Brown wrote to Congressional appropriators asking for increased funding in the final version of the NDAA. The funds still need to be appropriated, and Brown said he will continue fighting to secure these funds in the final Defense Appropriations bill.

“Historically Black Colleges and Universities, like Wilberforce and Central State in Ohio, are a critical part of our nation’s higher education system and provide important research that can be used to protect our service members and keep our country safe,” said Brown. “This funding will help ensure the partnership between the Department of Defense and these institutions can continue for years to come.”

Earlier this month, Brown applauded Senate passage of his Fostering Undergraduate Talent by Unlocking Resources for Education (FUTURE) Act, bipartisan legislation to extend Title III mandatory funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Minority Servicing Intuitions (MSIs), and Tribal Colleges and Universities. Mandatory funding for these institutions lapsed on September 30, and is a critical funding stream for colleges and universities like Central State University and Wilberforce University. The bill has passed the House and Senate and now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law.