PO inspector called to Greenville

GREENVILLE — A U.S. Postal inspector was requested to the scene of a HAZMAT incident Thursday to aid in the investigation of a possible suspicious package that is believed to have left a postal carrier ill.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. emergency personnel from the Greenville City Fire Department and Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Meeker Road and Southbrook Drive to a possible Hazmat situation.

According to Captain Shawn Brandenburg of the Greenville City Fire Department, a call was received from the U.S. postal service in regards to a postal carrier who had experienced a medical emergency while handling parcels in their vehicle. Out of caution, an investigation was conducted by the Greenville City Fire Department along with assistance from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue, the Greenville Police Department, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the U,S, postal Service to ensure there was no biological threat involved.

The investigation led to the conclusion that at least two letters were discovered believed to be covered in substance thought to be a perfume, causing the mail carrier to have had an allergic reaction. The letters were removed by a U.S. Postal Inspector and will be analyzed further to eliminate any suspicion of biological or any other hazards.

The mail carrier was transported from the scene to Wayne HealthCare for further evaluation where he was treated and released. Captain Brandenburg cautioned that the resulting illness is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public or any recipients of mail.

The incident will remain under investigation by the U.S. .Postal Service.

Emergency personnel were called to assist with a HAZMAT incident involving a mail carrier in Greenville on Thursday afternoon. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Mailman.jpg Emergency personnel were called to assist with a HAZMAT incident involving a mail carrier in Greenville on Thursday afternoon. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Mail carrier treated for allergic reaction