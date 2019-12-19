Gifting a pet at Christmas

DARKE COUNTY — When shopping for Christmas, many people undoubtedly will pick up something or some things for their pets, especially dogs and cats who are also part of the family.

Carol Hertel, a volunteer at the Darke County Humane Society, had some suggestions.

“A little toy, especially a squeaky one, would be a good gift for a dog,” said Hertel. “Sweaters are nice if they’re outdoor dogs, and, if they’re chewers, get them elk antlers or something they can chew on. I recommend buying things made in America.”

She said cats also like things that make noise.

“The would like tunnels, or anything filled with catnip for kittens or cats,” Hertel said. “Scratching posts would make nice gifts.”

Hertel said she heard recently that drink coolers are good for the cats outside.

“If cats are outside, you can make the cooler into an outdoor house, putting down straw and blankets. It keeps them warm.”

In looking online, these dog gifts were mentioned as well: a Bob-A-Lot Interactive Dog Toy; Chuckit! Chipmunk Hide & Seek Plush Dog Toy; Supreme Bully Sticks; Jolly Ball Push n Play; Benebone Chew Toy; Kong Cozie Squeak Toy; a long lead line; treats; a new dog bed; training treats and snacks; a bone; a dog crate; a reflective collar; a shake-and-throw toy; collars; knit dog ornaments; furry scarf; a calming vest; a furry pup rug; a pet GPS tracker; a travel carrier; a holiday reindeer hat; a doggy pack (containing such things as poop bags, a collapsible water bowl, a water bottle, ID and phone; a snuggle safe heating pad; and a dog harness for easy walking;

For cats, it was suggested to get them such things as treats; a cat bed and blankets.

For those who don’t have a pet and would like one, now would be a good time to adopt.

“Dogs, the larger ones, are mostly looking for a good home,” Hertel said. “The humane society has some as does the animal shelter in Greenville. They keep dogs for longer periods of time to get them adopted.”

In keeping with Christmas gifts for pets, it’s always wise to maintain safety precautions for them during the season.

Nothing can spoil holiday cheer like an emergency visit to a veterinary clinic. These seven tips can help prevent a holiday disaster with your pets.

One web site, gave these even safety tips:

•Keep people food out of the reach of the pet, and ask guests to do the same.

•Make sure the pet doesn’t have any access to treats, especially those containing chocolate, xylitol, grapes/raisins, onions or other toxic foods.

•Don’t leave the pet alone in the room with lit candles, a decorated tree or potpourri.

•Keep holiday plants (especially holly, mistletoe and lillies) out of reach of pets.

•Consider leaving the tinsel off your tree if there is a cat.

•Secure the Christmas tree to keep it from falling over if the dog bumps it or a cat climbs it. Hanging lemon-scented car air fresheners in the tree may deter the cat from climbing it.

•Provide a safe place for the pet to escape the excitement (such as a kennel, crate, perching place, scratching post shelf or hiding place) if entertaining guests. If the pet is excitable or scared, consider putting the pet in another room with some toys and a comfortable bed.

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.