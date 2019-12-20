Republican women give to BRC

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) recently donated funds to the Brethren Retirement Community (BRC) as a thank you for the use of the Chestnut Center. DCRWC held its 2019 monthly meetings and some special events using the Chestnut Center.

“The BRC is a valuable resource in our community. This is just a small token of our appreciation for it being such a great host to us during the 2019 year,” said Betty Hill, DCRWC president.

The donation was presented to BRC’s Chief Financial Officer Carl Eubanks at the DCRWC’s most recent meeting.

DCRWC is a political group founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Betty Hill at: DCRWPresident@darkegop.org.