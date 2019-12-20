DCP Friends plan meeting

GREENVILLE – The Friends of the Darke County Parks will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

Naturalist Megan Schmidt will conduct a program called “Coffee and Cake” about more environmentally responsible, shade-grown coffee.

In January, they begin their membership drive. If you would like to join the Friends of the Darke County Parks, go to the website listed below and print out a membership form or attend their January meeting and join there. Membership will accord you the privilege of participating in upcoming officer elections.

If you have questions about the organization, call the park office at 937-548-0165 or go to www.darkecountyparks.org.