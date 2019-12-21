MVCTC preparing nurses for future

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCT) Adult Education Practical Nursing Program held its graduation ceremony in the Student Activity Center on Dec. 11.

The graduation was attended by family and friends there to support the 30 graduates. Multiple faculty and staff were also in attendance to congratulate the graduates on the successful completion of the rigorous program. After receiving their passports and nursing pins, the graduates invited all nurses present to stand with them and recite the Florence Nightingale Pledge. The graduation ceremony was a very moving experience for all those in attendance.

MVCTC Adult Education Nursing Coordinator, Lynn Beaver, shared, “Many graduates have already secured post-graduation employment. The graduates are eligible to take the NCLEX-PN licensure exam to become Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN).”

Local graduates included Megan Huff of Arcanum, Isabella Lee of Gordon, Ashley Shoop of New Paris, and Ross Wilmore of New Paris.

For more information about MVCTC Adult Education programs, visit www.mvctc.com/AE.

Adult Education programs starting January 6, 2020, include Central Service/Sterile Processing Technician, Eye Care Assistant, Medical Assisting Technology, and Veterinary Assistant. Call 937-854-6297 to enroll.