Governor’s Imagination Library opens

DAYTON – Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine recently announced the opening of the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library (OGIL) in Montgomery County.

“I’m so thankful to our Montgomery County partners at Dayton Children’s Hospital and the Montgomery County Commissioners who are bringing the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library to this community,” said Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine. “The first three years of a child’s life are the most important in brain development. Reading can help in that development, which is why Mike and I are passionate about giving every young Ohio child access to free books with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library Program.”

Any child from birth to age five can enroll to receive books from Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library. After enrollment, children will begin receiving a new book each month, at no cost to their family, until they reach the age of five.

“We know 90 percent of a child’s brain development occurs in the first five years of life, and that’s why programs such as the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library are so critical to positive outcomes for children,” said CEO and President Deborah Feldman, Dayton Children’s Hospital. “By signing up for this program, parents and caregivers can show children the value of books and set an incredible foundation for learning.”

“Investing in early childhood development makes good sense, because it improves our economic competitiveness by setting people up to be successful in college and their careers,” said Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman. “Montgomery County has a long history of tackling complex problems with common sense and collaborative solutions, and the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library is another project we are approaching with that same drive and dedication.”

Research has shown that children with just 25 books in their home are more likely to complete two additional years of school when compared to their peers without books in the home. Inspired by Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine’s passion for early childhood literacy, the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library is a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to ensure children enter the classroom ready to succeed.

The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library is currently working to ensure children in all 88 of Ohio’s counties can enroll in Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library in 2020 by providing a dollar for dollar funding match with each county that opens OGIL to its residents. The Ohio General Assembly committed $5 million to OGIL in the state fiscal year 2020-2021 budget.

To learn more, visit ohioimaginationlibrary.org.