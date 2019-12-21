Shootout shuts down village

LYNN, Ind. – Residents of a Lynn, Ind. neighborhood were ordered to evacuate or shelter in place Friday afternoon after a shootout that left three law enforcement officers injured and the gunman unconscious.

According to Sgt. John Bowling, Senior Public Information Officer with the Indiana State Police, at approximately 3 p.m., Deputies from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department along with a Lynn, Ind. Marshal and Deputy Marshal responded to 817 West Church Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Once on scene contact was made with a female subject outside of the residence. While questioning the female, the male subject involved, described as the husband in the disturbance, opened fire with a high powered rifle. The officers and the female were forced to retreat in an effort to avoid the gunfire. An officer received non-life threatening wounds in that exchange from the shrapnel from the rifle rounds.

Additional officers from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and surrounding agencies responded and aided in establishing a perimeter around the scene. Area residents in the vicinity of the shooting were evacuated for their safety. Those who were unable to evacuate were ordered to shelter in place. Area roadways and streets were shut down to traffic including U.S. Route 36, which was an estimated half a mile away, due to concern of riffle rounds traveling over long distances.

The suspect, later identified as John Resetar, 44, of Lynn, Ind., continued to fire off shots at officers on the perimeter as well as into the police vehicles vacated in front of the residence. During these exchanges, Sgt. Bowling stated two more law enforcement officers were wounded when struck by shrapnel from the riffle rounds. Both injuries were considered non-life threatening and minor in nature.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., officers noticed that shots had stopped being fired from the residence. After nearly 4 hours of trying unsuccessfully to establish contact with the shooter, SWAT made entry into the home where Mr. Resetar was found unconscious in the upstairs of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately rendered first aid to the suspect as EMS was summoned. He as transported to an area hospital where his condition remained unknown at the time of the briefing.

“At this time I can’t tell you how many shots were fired by the suspect or by the officers,” stated Sgt. Bowling. “Officers that were out on the perimeter did return fire as they were being fired upon by the suspect. It’s unclear if the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if he was hit by those officers returning fire,” he continued. “Investigators will be at the residence overnight trying to determine the nature of the injury.”

The reason surrounding the shootout still remains a mystery. “Especially during the Holidays folks are under a lot of stress,” was a speculated reasoning given by Sgt. Bowling. “Domestic situations are a dangerous call. You always hear that and it is very true. When officers responded he opened fire on them immediately.”

Sgt. Bowling added that the incident was a multi-agency response effort. Along with the Lynn, Ind. Police Department, also responding to the incident were the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, the Indiana State Police, Richmond, Muncie, and the Indianapolis Metro Police Departments and their SWAT teams as well as multiple Fire and EMS Departments.

The information provided is that of an ongoing investigation and subject to change. The incident will remain under investigation by the Indiana State Police.

A slew of law enforcement officers responded to the call of shots being fired in Lynn, Ind. The initial call was due to a domestic disturbance. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Lynn-shootout-1-w.jpg A slew of law enforcement officers responded to the call of shots being fired in Lynn, Ind. The initial call was due to a domestic disturbance. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Four injured including gunman in Lynn, Ind.