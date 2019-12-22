Presidential candidates file

COLUMBUS – To appear on the ballot, candidates must have filed for the Presidential Primary in Ohio with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Elections Division no later than Wednesday, Dec. 18, 4 p.m.

According to state law, the Ohio Secretary of State must announce who has qualified to appear on the ballot 70 days before the primary. This year, that announcement will be made on January 7, 2020.

The following have filed to appear on the ballot in Ohio: Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Donald J. Trump, Michael Bennet, Bill Weld, Julián Castro, Joseph J. Biden, Jr., Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, Deval Patrick, Cory Booker, Michael R. Bloomberg, and John K. Delaney.