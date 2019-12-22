Winter Wonderland program a success

GREENVILLE – Darke County Parks’ annual Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland holiday event saw one of its largest crowds in its 12 years on Saturday, Dec. 7. Approximately 1,200 people made their way through the trails of Shawnee Prairie Preserve lit with over 600 luminaries.

Attendees also enjoyed decorating gingerbread men, delighted in the decorated Christmas trees, and constructing Christmas ornaments in the Nature Center. Guests were able to enjoy a tractor wagon ride through the woods; some even witnessing distant fairy lights. Good Ol’ St. Nick even stopped in to see what was going on and visit with some good little girls and boys.

At the log house, “200-year-old” staff and volunteers welcomed the chilly travelers in true historic style with spiced cider warmed at the hearth and cookies. A mountain dulcimer filled the air with the sound of Christmas past. Outside at the blacksmith shop, the anvil rang, and the forged glowed bright. Guests were able to warm up around the campfire and toast marshmallows under the light of the moon.

Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland has proven time and again to be one of the staff’s favorite events, and this year was no exception.

If you missed it this year, join us annually on the first Saturday of December. The Darke County Park District staff wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.