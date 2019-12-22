MVCTC recognizes two students

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Health and Consumer Science department is proud to recognize students of the month for December 2019, Riley Price, Dental Assisting student from Mississinawa Valley, and Emly Shafer, Cosmetology student from Tri-County North.

Price is a junior student in the Dental Assisting Program. She is a leader in her program and comes to school every day positive and professional. Mrs. Hartman, Dental Assisting Instructor, states, “Riley is a kind and friendly student who is always on task and exceeds expectations in the lab.”

Shafer is a junior student in the Cosmetology program. She is always the first student to arrive in class, has a smile on her face, and is prepared to work. Mrs. Turner, Cosmetology Instructor, stated, “Emily is a very talented, upbeat, and positive student. She shows kindness to everyone and shows them respect.”

MVCTC thanks Marion’s Pizza for their support and sponsorship of the Health and Consumer Sciences student of the month program.

