Students caught being kind

ENGLEWOOD – Each month Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) recognizes three students with an Integrity Award. The MVCTC Integrity Award consists of “Caught Being Kind” cards awarded to students who demonstrate kindness to other students. The “Caught Being Kind” cards issued by any MVCTC staff member who observes a random act of kindness. Students receiving a “Caught Being Kind” card have their name entered in the drawing for the MVCTC Integrity Award. The winners receive an MVCTC hooded sweatshirt, are recognized as a monthly Integrity Award winner on social media, and the MVCTC website. The goal is to support and reinforce a culture of kindness by recognizing and rewarding random acts of kindness by MVCTC students.

The recipients of the December 2019 Integrity Awards are

George Appleberry (Computer Repair & Technical Support/Arcanum-Butler), Michael Burks (Auto Services/Huber Heights), and Phoebe Jacobs (Veterinary Science/Tipp City).

