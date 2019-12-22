Multiple departments battle 3-alarm inferno

GREENVILLE- Multiple departments from across the county braved the cold and ice Saturday evening as they battled a three-alarm fire that left a barn destroyed and leveled to the ground.

Firefighters from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded along with the city of Greenville Fire Department and at least eight mutual aid departments just after 10 p.m. to 2737 State Route 502 regarding the report of a fully involved barn fire.

According to Chief Brian Phillips of Greenville Township Fire and Rescue, crews arrived on the scene to find a large barn fully involved in fire with heavy smoke and flames showing. A second alarm was requested by units en route to the scene with a third alarm requested upon their arrival bringing in departments from across the county.

Firefighters worked for more than three hours to bring the blaze under control battling cold temperatures and icy conditions from snow and ice remaining on the ground from the week’s earlier inclement weather.

The barn, described as a large general-purpose storage barn, could be seen burning in the night sky from nearly a mile away with smoke visible from the outskirts of Greenville.

“Everything inside is a complete loss,” Chief Phillips. said “I believe there was a rather large RC collection along with everyday items such as riding mowers, tools and items being stored.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The cause and nature of the fire are unknown at this time and will remain under investigation by the Greenville Township and Greenville City Fire Departments.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_barn-fire.jpg