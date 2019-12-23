Beam signing marks construction milestone

GREENVILLE – Wayne HealthCare invites patients, families, employees, volunteers, supporters, community leaders, elected officials, and others to add their signature to a steel beam, which will literally help to support the hospital’s 85,000-square-foot addition. The $60 million expansion is the largest single healthcare investment in Wayne HealthCare’s history.

All are welcome to sign the ceremonial final steel beam, which will be hoisted into place during a special topping-off ceremony in January, signifying the completion of the addition’s steel framing.

The 12-foot beam will be available to sign through Friday, December 27, at Wayne HealthCare (located at 835 Sweitzer Street, Greenville, Ohio). The beam’s situated next to the Hospital Foundation Memorial Wall and is sitting atop two carpenter sawhorses. Markers for signing can be found in plastic containers tucked inside openings on either side of the beam. Those interested in signing should park in visitor parking and use caution when walking across the parking lot.

When complete, the new three-story addition will be anchored to the hospital, increasing its overall size to approximately 300,000 square feet.

“The needs and expectations of the communities we serve are growing, and we need to expand our facility to help meet those needs and expectations” said Jeff Subler, project manager for the expansion and Vice President of Support Services at Wayne HealthCare. “Our objective was to build a first-class, modern healthcare facility that will allow us to grow and continue to serve our communities for decades to come,” added Subler.

Wayne HealthCare’s new addition will lead the way in modern healthcare infrastructure and amenities, including:

* A new second hospital entrance that connects directly –via a lobby hallway—to the existing entrance lobby off of Sweitzer Street.

* A new “Special Beginnings” birthing center located on the first floor for the convenience of moms and babies. The center will feature six completely redesigned private labor and delivery rooms, three private postpartum rooms and two private recovery rooms.

* 32 private inpatient rooms, which are designed to be acuity adjustable, allowing for customization based on a patient’s specific needs.

* A 10,000 square foot Wellness Center and gym, featuring an indoor track.

Construction is expected to be completed by late 2020; the new addition is set to open to patients in January 2021.