Don’t forget Christmas dinner

GREENVILLE — Don’t forget. The Lighthouse Christian Cetner will be hosting its 36th annual Christmas Dinner on Wednesday.

The meal starts at 11 a.m., but people may arrive at 10:30 to enjoy coffee and fellowship with others.

The event will feature special singing in addition to Christmas carols, and the presentation of gifts and door prizes.

Donors and volunteers will be recognized and are invited to attend or send a representative of their business/office.

Those having questions may contact the church office.

Pastor Hershel Fee said the dinner is for the lonely, the needy and anybody who has no one to spend the holidays with. Nobody is turned away.

The food that is prepared includes chicken and ham, and barbecued pork, corn, beans and rolls and pies.

They never run out of food and even fill up to-go boxes for people to take home if leftover food is available. Extra pies are given away as door prizes.