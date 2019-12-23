Another check presentation, this one for $500, has been made to the Friends of Bear’s Mill for its capital campaign currently underway from Greenville Federal Bank. Shown are, from left to right, Lin Roberts, Friends’ board member; Jeff Kneise, president, Greenville Federal; Gordon Smith, Friends’ board treasurer; and Kimberly Rudnick, outreach director for the Friends of Bear’s Mill. Rudnick said the Friends ppreciate the donation and support of Greenville Federal Bank, enabling them in fulfilling their mission statement.

