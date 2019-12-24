Letters received by mail and email:

Dear Santa,

I want a Superman and a Batmen doll. I am trying to be a good boy. I will leave a special treat.

Love,

Nicholas Smith

Dear Santa,

I want a fire truck and dragons for Christmas. Hope to see you on Christmas Eve. I will leave cookies and milk.

Love,

James

Dear Santa,

How are you santa?

Thanks for all the presents I would like a mermaid tail please and thank you.

Sophia Brown, 6

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all the presents hope you have a good 364 day vacation. I would like a goo goo galaxy please and thank you.

Tinsley Brown, 4

Dear Santa,

This may only be my second Christmas but I wanted to say thank you. I want a baby boy doll for Christmas please and thank you

Everly Brown, 2

Letters received from Kathy Ayette’s St. Mary’s first- and second- graders:

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. I want a transformer for Christmas they are So Cool I just Love them. They are just very Cool I want one so much.

Love,

Travis Combs, 7

Dear Santa,

I love Santa and Mrs. Claus. I like Santa elves. I like the reindeer at the sof pol. Is thire kids elves? Santa I Love you. Santa is nise. Santa is a nise man.

Love,

Maddox Brinley, 7

Dear Santa,

I love you more then anything. What do the reindeer eat? I can make a cookie house.

Love ,

Chloe Pierri, 7

Dear Santa,

Iv been realy good. How old is Mrs. Claus? What do your elves do? Howe long doss it take to get back to the nowth poul? What doss it look like in work shop. What do your reindeer eat?

Love,

Parker King, 6

Dear Santa,

Are you reel Santa? How do you dilivr presints? Wut do your reindeer eat? Does your slaye run on fyoowl (fuel)?

Love,

Liam Roche, 7

Dear Santa,

You are the nicest person ever. Can I have a high five from you? How are you and Mrs. Claus? You are the best.

Love,

Alex Elliot, 8

Dear Santa,

How old are you? How are you and Mrs. Claus? Are elfs acshily (actually) magic? Will you bring me slime and toys? When do you start making toys?

Love,

Lauren Schmidt, 8

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I love you more than chocolate and chicken! Ive been very nice to my friends. So how are the elves doing? And you and Mrs. Claus? I will wish you a Merry Christmas!

Love,

Sophie Rammel, 8

Dear Santa,

Is Mrs. Claus a good cook? Do flying reindeer exist? Are elves real? What do you do on Halloween? How much do you eat a day? I hope you have a good Christmas Eve.

Love,

Emery Ratcliff, 7

Dear Santa,

Please put me on the nice list I have been so good that my mind exploded. My mom even took down the choor list. I made cookies and milk for you. I am having a good December. Did you get more reindeer? Do your reindeer get fat? I am so excited. Will you come to my house?

Love,

Caden Jones, 7

Dear Santa,

What do reindeer eat? Do they eat apples, carots, bananas, oranges, squash, or strawberries?

Love,

Brock Barga, 7

Dear Santa,

I love you and Mrs. Claus so much your elves are so cute. Your house is pretty. I love your reindeer really really much.

Love,

Ainsley King, 7

Dear Santa,

I love you and I love Mrs. Claus too and the elves, polar bers, and the reindeer. Is your bag big Santa? Santa how old are you? Santa how are you guys.

Love,

Leliana Wolford

Letters received from Ashley Borcher’s kindergarten class, ages 5-6, St. Mary’s School

Dear Santa,

I want a toy shotgun with bullets that fall out. I want deer targets.

Grady Jones

Dear Santa,

I want an electric scooter and I want a big remote-control truck. I like you dear Santa.

Connor Barga

Dear Santa,

I want a track hoe and a tractor.

Coby Roberts

Dear Santa,

This is Gracie Cox. I love you Santa. I want a crybaby and a book and pen.

Gracie Cox

Dear Santa,

I want a dog, nurf gun, and legos.

Bryce Jordan

Dear Santa,

I am Cora. This is what I want. It is American Girl Doll and a cake set.

Cora Collins

Dear Santa,

This is from Makayla. I was wanting you to bring me something for me. I want a cup of bulbs.

Makayla Hadden

Dear Santa,

I am Elise. I want a lol-doll.

Elise Winner

Dear Santa,

I wish for a lol-doll.

From Willow Brinley

Dear Santa,

Can I have one lol-doll and I love you.

Kate Zwiesler

Dear Santa,

I want pokemon cards and I love you.

Jaxson Randall

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard.

Brooke Kayler

Dear Santa,

I want a lol-doll.

Stella Elliott

Age 8