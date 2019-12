GREENVILLE – The Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) box office and online ticketing will be closed until Jan. 3.

DCCA announced this is due to a ticketing software conversion they are currently making.

Tickets for Wine & Jazz are for sale at Montage and tickets for Dino-Light, Llama Llama, and Jim McCutcheon are for sale at the Main Desk of the Greenville Public Library. Tickets for all other events will be for sale starting Jan. 3.