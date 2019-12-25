Stapp named vice president, finance

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment, technology and services, recently announced that Nancy Stapp was promoted to vice president, finance. As a trusted resource to the Midmark Board of Directors, Stapp will be leading its audit committee and will be the primary interface for key discussions.

Stapp will also be responsible for driving Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) for Midmark. This includes leading the ERM internal cross-functional team, overseeing insurance evaluation and purchasing efforts, coordinating third party risk evaluations and managing the risk mitigation efforts for the company. Additionally, she will lead the communications of these activities with the Midmark Board of Directors.

Bob Morris, Midmark chief financial officer stated, “We are excited to promote Nancy to this new leadership position. She has made a tremendous impact on all aspects of the company and our finance function through her leadership and creating cooperation across multiple sites, analytics developed for forecasting and focus on developing talent.”

Stapp most recently held the position of director, finance where she assembled a highly skilled team who addresses reporting, forecasting, budgeting and cost accounting to assist Midmark’s business units across the organization.

Stapp serves on Universal Credit 1 Board of Directors. She is a certified public accountant and certified management accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Tiffin University.