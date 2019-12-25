January events at Bradford Public Library

BRADFORD – Winter is the perfect time to head to the Bradford Public Library (BPL). Come in to check out a book, flip through one of their magazines (they have over 75 subscriptions) to find a new recipe or decorating idea, find a classic movie to enjoy with your loved ones, pick up an audiobook to listen to while you travel, or even check out their telescope…early sunsets and clear winter skies make for some amazing stargazing. BPL has so much more to offer…here’s what we have planned for January.

Fit and Fab will be meeting Mondays at 7 p.m. and Wednesdays at 9 a.m., just in time to work off those extra holiday pounds. Whether your goal is weight loss, physical fitness or you just need that added accountability for your workout, this class is for you. They change up the type of workout periodically but all are low-impact and can be modified to meet your fitness level. In January they are going old-school with Sweatin’ to the Oldies. A liability waiver is required; registration is appreciated.

Jan. 7 will see the start of a new six-week Story Hour session with Candice. The fun starts at 11 a.m. and is over close to noon. These fun filled sessions are geared to get your preschooler ready for kindergarten. Children should be at least three-years-old and not be in kindergarten to attend. Call or come in to sign up.

STEAM workshop for Homeschoolers will be held on Jan. 9 from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. They will be finishing up the second Chihuly-Inspired Chandelier and be trying some of their STEAM games and activities from the Innovation Station.

Rush’s Rowdy Readers Book Club will be meeting on Thursday evenings from 5-6 p.m. starting Jan. 9. This enthusiastic group of readers is open to any teen or young adult. Led by Rush Rogers, this group focuses on those with reading difficulties of all kinds, but all are welcome. Snacks are served at each meeting. Sign-ups are not required.

Winter is the perfect time to warm up with a hot bowl of soup. To celebrate National Soup Month they will be hosting a Soup Swap on Jan. 17 from 1-3 p.m. Come in to sign up and pick up your containers and recipe card. Prepare your soup and bring in the containers provided that day with your recipe card. Participants will be able to choose which soups to take home. You will take home the same amount you brought to swap along with a recipe for all soups brought in! A “soup-er” lunch provided by library staff will be served. Registration is required.

Their popular American Girl Party will return on Jan. 18 from 10:30 a.m.-noon. This is open for girls of all ages; this party celebrates the dolls and the books written about the beloved characters. Crafts, activities, and of course snacks will be enjoyed. Please bring your favorite doll and be ready for a photo shoot. Sign-ups are required for this event, no exceptions. Space is limited to 30 young ladies. Call or come in to sign-up by Jan. 13.

Do you have VHS tapes filled with precious family memories you can no longer view? BPL may have the answer. Join Stacie Layman on Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. as she gives a demonstration of the VHS to DVD converter recently purchased and installed at the BPL. Patrons will have the opportunity to learn how to work the hardware and software for themselves to convert most VHS tapes into a digital format to be stored on a USB Flashdrive, or burned onto a Compact Disc. This valuable tool can help you preserve and share your treasured memories. Sign-ups are appreciated so material can be provided.

In addition to these events, they have Cozy Hen Quilt Club that meets on Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Group on Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m., and non-denominational Bible Study meets most Sundays at 6 p.m.

As always, if you have questions about any of their events or would like to register, call 937-448-2612 or stop in. Like them on Facebook or find them on Instagram to stay current with your library.