GRCC seeks director and donors

GREENVILLE – In Matthew 25, Jesus gives instructions to his followers to feed the hungry, clothe those who need clothes, and care for strangers; Grace Resurrection Community Center (GRCC), 433 E. Water St., Greenville, has adopted those words as their mission. Those of us who don’t have to worry about where our next meal will come from or what is in our closet may not be able to comprehend how vital GRCC is to Greenville and the Darke County Community.

Fortunately, there are some area residents that have seen how vital GRCC is and step up to donate time and money to the organization. Through their four programs, soup kitchen, food pantry, backpack program and clothing bank, GRCC’s volunteers and donors touch thousands of lives each month. However, when your primary mission is to serve others seeking donations is an integral part.

According to Chance Cox and Curt Garrison, GRCC board members, the need is real. They do well in keeping their programs going through donations and through their affiliation with Shared Harvest. As with most non-profit organizations, the programs that get the attention are the ones that get the donations. “We’re just not raking in the money,” Garrison said. Most donations are given specifically to one of the four programs and those accounts are in good shape. GRCC’s biggest issue is its general fund. “While a lot of our program funds are doing well and are not strapped for cash, our general fund is somewhat strapped for cash,” he said.

The general fund is what the organization uses to pay is heating and phone bill. It is also where the funds come from to pay for improvements to the building. They are currently in need of new windows. They are hoping several area businesses will come together in the spring to paint the outside of the building. “Without this building, we would be nothing,” said Garrison.

The building houses three of their four programs. Only the backpack program is assembled offsite.

GRCC is also seeking an executive director. The position was once held by Sharon Fellers and more recently, John Hensley was serving as the interim director.

Cox and Garrison agreed, the person they are looking for to serve as the organization’s director will have a heart of service. They are also looking for someone with administration skills and the ability build relationships with the people they serve, as well as donors. “We want some that will continue the process,” said Garrison. He believes they have a good process and it doesn’t need to be reinvented.

Persons interested in donating time or money or would like more information about the executive director’s position can stop by when GRCC is open or contact the board president, Greg Zechar at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home.

The soup kitchen is open Monday through Thursday; doors open at 10 a.m. for fellowship and the meal is served from 11 a.m. to noon.

The food pantry is open Monday and Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Residents can use this service twice monthly. There are income and residency requirements.

The clothing bank is open Thursdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Donations are also accepted at this time.

For more information about GRCC and its programs, watch this week’s DarkeCountyMedia.com Extra video program on The Early Bird or Advocate’s Facebook pages or at www.earlybirdpaper.com.

Grace Resurrection Community Center, 433 E. Water St., Greenville, helps thousands of individuals each month. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_grace-resurrection-cc-w.jpg Grace Resurrection Community Center, 433 E. Water St., Greenville, helps thousands of individuals each month. Ryan Berry | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Ryan Berry DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 569-0066. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 569-0066. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.